Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107

Monique (Dube) Fournier


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Monique (Dube) Fournier Obituary
Monique (Dube) Fournier, 87, of Bristol, died on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at The Pines at Bristol.
Monique was born in St. Jacques, New Brunswick, Canada, on June 11, 1932, and was a daughter of the late Alex and Delia (Bosse) Dube. A longtime Bristol resident, she retired from Bristol Spring in 1999. She enjoyed knitting and cooking and especially hosting her family for Christmas Eve dinners.
Monique is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Denise and Dean Boucher of Bristol; four sisters: Anne Bosse of Bristol, Ida Albert, Rollande Dube and Veronique LeBel, all of Canada; five grandchildren: four great-grandchildren: and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two sons: Daniel Fournier and Pierre Fournier.
Funeral services will be celebrated at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Tuesday between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108.
Please visit Monique's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monique's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now