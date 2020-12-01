Muriel Iorli, age 84, died on Nov. 26, 2020, in Naples, Fla. Muriel is survived by her son, Dean Iorli and wife Kathryn, of Sarasota, Fla., her daughter, Kim Oleksinski and husband William, of Naples, Fla., and daughter, Dale Bartlett and husband Edward, of Bristol. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Dino Iorli. Muriel was born on Nov. 4th, in Manchester, N.H., to parents Marie and Laurent Cimon. She graduated from St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing. She left nursing to take care of her children, begin a career as a travel agent, and acquire her realtor's license. Muriel was a great friend to many people and was involved with her church. Her interests included traveling, being on the beach, and painting. She loved cats, working with others, and spending time with her family. Her family and friends will always remember her as a generous and caring person. The family will have no reception and a private burial for the family will be held. The family would like to thank friends and associates for their caring, prayers and thoughts. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Muriel's honor to your local humane society would be appreciated. For online condolences visit www.Fullereast.com.