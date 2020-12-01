1/1
Muriel Iorli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Muriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Muriel Iorli, age 84, died on Nov. 26, 2020, in Naples, Fla. Muriel is survived by her son, Dean Iorli and wife Kathryn, of Sarasota, Fla., her daughter, Kim Oleksinski and husband William, of Naples, Fla., and daughter, Dale Bartlett and husband Edward, of Bristol. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Dino Iorli. Muriel was born on Nov. 4th, in Manchester, N.H., to parents Marie and Laurent Cimon. She graduated from St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing. She left nursing to take care of her children, begin a career as a travel agent, and acquire her realtor's license. Muriel was a great friend to many people and was involved with her church. Her interests included traveling, being on the beach, and painting. She loved cats, working with others, and spending time with her family. Her family and friends will always remember her as a generous and caring person. The family will have no reception and a private burial for the family will be held. The family would like to thank friends and associates for their caring, prayers and thoughts. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Muriel's honor to your local humane society would be appreciated. For online condolences visit www.Fullereast.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved