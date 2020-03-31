|
Muriel T. (Johnson) Gibson age 77 of Copperas Cove, TX, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at home with her loving family at her side. She was born on March 10, 1943 in New Britain, CT to parents the late Francis S. and Doris M. (Anderson) Johnson Hall. Muriel was preceded in death by her sister Carol A. (Johnson) Anderson and brothers Francis S. and Thomas M. Johnson all of CT.
Muriel dedicated her life to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for over 44 plus years, she was equally dedicated and loving in motherhood to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Muriel retired from the Big Y grocery chain of stores in 2006 and lived at 61 Malikowski Circle, New Britain, CT for more than 40 plus years. She then retired to Texas with her daughter and son-in-law Shawn. Her greatest joys were serving the Lord and spending time with her family.
Muriel is survived by her daughter Mrs. Deborah A. (Johnson) and Shawn L. Cagney of TX and her sons Alvin F. Johnson of CT, Robert L. Gibson, Jr. of TX, Phillip A. Gibson of NY, Calvin and Crystal Tartt, Jr. of CT. She is also survived by her loving brother Camille E. Johnson, sister Marie Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren all of CT, as well as great friends in both CT and TX.
The family would like to thank Heart of Texas Hospice and Eyes of Angels Assisted Living for their devoted care and support. Heritage Funeral Home, 425 E. Central Texas Expressway Harker Heights assisted the family in their time of need. For more information or to make an online condolence please visit www.heritagefunealhome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Mar. 31, 2020