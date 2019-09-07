Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
View Map

Myrtle (Weeks) Glazier


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Myrtle (Weeks) Glazier Obituary
Myrtle (Weeks) Glazier, 89, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Myrtle was born on Dec. 19, 1929, in Danbury, to the late George Merritt and Mildred (Blass) Weeks.
Myrtle lived in Bristol for most of her life and attended all Bristol schools. She was a stay at home mom and after her kids got older, she worked at Countryside Manor and Avon Nursing Home. Myrtle looked after her nieces and nephews over the summers and made many memories with them and her children. She loved bowling and ceramics. She was a NASCAR enthusiast and was infamous for her baking.
Myrtle is survived by her two sons, Fred Glazier and his wife, Pam of Bristol, Robert Glazier and his wife, Melissa of Enfield; her daughter, Michelle Brodin and her husband, David of Meriden; her 12 grandsons; her one great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Myrtle is predeceased by her two sisters, Ida Jane Fitzgerald, and Geraldine Tanguay.
Family and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Sept. 12, 2019, between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Please visit Myrtle's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now