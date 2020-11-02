1/1
Nancy A. (Gomes) Ribeiro
Nancy A. (Gomes) Ribeiro, 81, beloved widow of Vidal Ribeiro, of Bristol died on Thursday (October 29, 2020) at Livewell, Southington. Born in Putnam on March 24, 1939 to the late Antonio and Capitolina (Almeroa) Gomes, she was a resident of Bristol since 1965, after moving from Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Nancy was a fan of UConn Women's Basketball. She loved taking long walks with her husband Vic, and especially loved traveling with him after his retirement. She was also a longtime parishioner of St. Anthony Church in Bristol.
Nancy is survived by her son: Steven Ribeiro and his wife Karen of Burlington; daughter: Vicki Mazzone and her husband Paul of Bristol; sisters: Aline Oddi and her husband Al and Tillie Flynn; grandchildren: Josh Ribeiro, Brian Mazzone and his wife Erin, David Mazzone and his wife Nicole, and Michael Mazzone; great-grandchildren: Sophie, Noah, Colton, and Hunter Mazzone; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Nancy was predeceased by her brothers: Danny Gomes and Tony Gomes; a special brother-in-law: Raymond Flynn; and best friend: Libra Cassarino.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (November 5, 2020) at 10AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to St. Frances de Sales Parish, 180 Laurel St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ribeiro family. Please visit Nancy's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
1 entry
November 2, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
