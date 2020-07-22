Nancy Ann (Perkins) Sirianni, of Plymouth CT, formerly of Bristol, died peacefully at home in the loving arms of her children on Saturday, July 18, 2020 . Before passing in the early evening, she and her daughters and son-in-law, Roy, enjoyed a great day outside, soaking up the heat of the summer, talking about days-gone-by and watching her three doggies, Gilligan, Annabelle and Huckleberry Finn play in the yard. After a long brave battle with dementia, the Lord decided it was time to bring Nancy to heaven where she could be reunited with loved ones lost including the love of her life and husband Joseph Sirianni, Sr., "Shorty" that predeceased her in December 2015. They will celebrate their 70th Anniversary Together. Nancy was born in Port Chester, NY on May 4, 1931, to the late John Howard Perkins and Margaret (Nichols) Perkins and was one of three children. She met her husband in 1949 in Bristol while waitressing at Main St. Diner. They married after he served in the Navy during WWII, making their home in Bristol where they would have four children and build a beautiful legacy that will live on forever. Nancy was an entrepreneur at heart, she loved food service and learned the ropes working for Ann Howard Cookery and then went on to own her own dinner/cocktail party business, Host/Hostess Helper. It was doing this that she met Miss Perkins and was hired to help her with everyday tasks. Soon this turned into a fulltime position lasting 18 years. During this time, Nancy became a Certified Nurse's Aide and cared for Miss Perkins privately until her death. Nancy then went to work for Miss Porter's School on the Kitchen Staff until beginning her fulltime job as a devoted Grandmother in 1997. Nancy also opened Nancy's Past Time and turned her love of Suzie Zoo Greeting Cards into a little business for herself. Family was first and foremost, and Nancy's love for her children, grandchildren & great-grandchildren was one of her greatest accomplishments. She treasured all the moments spent with family and loved them with all her heart. She was truly an angel here on earth and left an imprint on the hearts of all those she had met in her lifetime. Nancy had a sweet and loving personality, was patient and kind, and always welcomed everyone and everything her kids would bring home. Known for her cheerful smile, beautiful long silver hair and tiny stature, she was the loving and devoted mother and mother-in-law to Margaret Fradette and her husband William, of Narragansett RI, Joseph Sirianni Jr and his wife Rhonda of Bristol, Alisa Seeley and her husband, Calvin of Burlington, and Kristy Bilodeau and her husband, Roy of Plymouth. Nancy was an incredibly special grandma to seven grandchildren, Bryce Fradette, Shalaine (Fradette) Zamfotis, Sarah, Thomas and Daniel Seeley, Crystal (Bilodeau) Germenese, Angela (Bilodeau) Metivier, and great grandma to Olivia and Zachary Germenese, Haiden & Hanneli Zamfotis and Ethan Metivier. She loved baby- sitting and spoiling them every chance she had… she never missed a dance or music recital, play or sports event. Her heart was full, and she was so grateful for all the special moments she was given. Even on the day she was called to heaven, she asked for her family and found peace and comfort knowing they were all safe and with her. Nancy was predeceased by her brothers James "Sonny" Perkins and Richard "Dick" Perkins. We would like to give special thanks to Mom's loving sister in-laws, brother in-laws, nieces, nephews, and true friends who have always been such a blessing to her and our family. A graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Avenue, Bristol on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol prior to the burial between the hours of 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (masks required). Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sirianni family. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to a children's hospital or dog rescue of your choice. Visit Nancy's memorial page at Funkfuneralhome.com.