Nancy Navickas, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Nancy was born in Bristol, Conn., on Sept. 27, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Christian) Navickas. She lived in Bristol all of her life and took over her father's restaurant, The Broaster House, working day and night for over 40 years with great success. She was kind to everyone she met and was a caregiver to several friends before finally needing care for herself.
In her younger years, she was a co-owner of a thoroughbred racehorse in North Hampton, Mass., that brought great enjoyment. Summers were filled with family days at Bantam Lake, trips to the Jersey Shore to visit relatives, lobsters, and watching her Boston Red Sox team.
Nancy loved a road trip, driving to Canada, all of the east coast from Maine to Key West, was an exciting adventure for her. Her last travels with her dear friend, Rita Jones to Memphis, to visit Elvis, Branson, Mo., for shows and out to Las Vegas was very memorable.
She leaves behind her sister-in-law, Peggy Navickas; nieces, Lori (Jay) Beaucar, Debbie (Don) Carr; several great-nephews and nieces; and her best friend, Rita Jones. She was predeceased by her brother, Edward Navickas, Jr.
We would like to thank her aide, Maria, who showed so much love and compassion during her final days.
Burial was private and at the convenience of the family at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. Donations can be made in her memory to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place, West, Brookline, MA 02445. Please visit Nancy's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2019