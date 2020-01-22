|
Nancy P. (Perugini) Domingue, 54, of Bristol, beloved wife of Ernest Domingue,
passed away peacefully on Sunday (January 19, 2020) surrounded by her loving
family at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. She was born on November 11, 1965 in
Waterbury to Giuseppe and Gesummina Perugini. She attended Holy Cross High
School in Waterbury before graduating from Quinnipiac College. Nancy worked
for Quest Diagnostics, and more recently for St. Matthew's School in Bristol. She
was a much loved wife and mother. Nancy was known for being headstrong,
conscientious, and meticulous. She loved to cook and to take care of her family.
She was stubborn at times, but as she said, "doesn't everyone like to get their
way?!! LOL". In addition to her husband and parents, Nancy is survived by a son:
Tristan Domingue of Bristol; a daughter: Taylor Domingue of Bristol; a brother:
Joseph Scott Perugini and his wife Tanya Ann of Kensington; a sister: Nikki
Perugini of Waterbury; a niece Bella Perugini of Kensington; and a nephew: Luca
Perugini of Kensington. She is predeceased by her father-in-law: Methode
Domingue; and her mother-in-law: Jeanine Domingue. Funeral services will be
held on Saturday (February 1, 2020) from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave,
Bristol, to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Roman Catholic Church, 785 Highland Ave,
Waterbury for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. Burial will be at the
convenience of the family. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday
(January 31, 2020) at Funk Funeral Home from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. In lieu of
flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Red Cross PO Box
37839 Boone, IA 50037-0839. Please visit Nancy's memorial website at
www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jan. 22, 2020