Natalie (Zielinkski) Abel, 97, of Bristol, beloved wife of the late Albert Achilli and
Charles Abel, died peacefully on Sunday (October 11, 2020) at Ingraham Manor.
Natalie was born on December 20, 1922 in Bristol and was a daughter of the late
Joseph and Bertha (Sakowski) Zielinski.
Natalie served in the U.S. ARMY receiving an honorable discharge in 1944. She
spent her younger adult years taking care of her child while she went back to
school to get her GED. She lived in Bristol most of her life, but moved to Florida in
the early 1960's returning to Bristol in early 1980's. While in Florida, she worked
at Piper Aircraft and pursued her interest in art, winning a blue ribbon for one of
her paintings in a Vero Beach, FL art show competition.
Natalie is survived by her daughter: Darlene Achilli of Florida; and many nieces
and nephews. In addition to her husbands and parents, Natalie is predeceased by
her brother: Donald Chartier; and her two sisters: Irene Newpeck and Bernice
Bergeron.
Per her request, her ashes will be dispersed in Florida. There will be no services.
Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol is honored to serve the Abel family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
,
P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
