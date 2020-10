Natalie (Zielinkski) Abel, 97, of Bristol, beloved wife of the late Albert Achilli andCharles Abel, died peacefully on Sunday (October 11, 2020) at Ingraham Manor.Natalie was born on December 20, 1922 in Bristol and was a daughter of the lateJoseph and Bertha (Sakowski) Zielinski.Natalie served in the U.S. ARMY receiving an honorable discharge in 1944. Shespent her younger adult years taking care of her child while she went back toschool to get her GED. She lived in Bristol most of her life, but moved to Florida inthe early 1960's returning to Bristol in early 1980's. While in Florida, she workedat Piper Aircraft and pursued her interest in art, winning a blue ribbon for one ofher paintings in a Vero Beach, FL art show competition.Natalie is survived by her daughter: Darlene Achilli of Florida; and many niecesand nephews. In addition to her husbands and parents, Natalie is predeceased byher brother: Donald Chartier; and her two sisters: Irene Newpeck and BerniceBergeron.Per her request, her ashes will be dispersed in Florida. There will be no services.Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol is honored to serve the Abel family.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.Please visit Natalie's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.