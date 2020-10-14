Norman Campbell, 92, of Newington, passed peacefully at home on Sunday, October 11, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Always focused on being of service and showing kindness to others, Norm lived a remarkable life. Born in 1928 to Norman and Barbara Campbell, Norm was raised in the quaint town of North Andover, Massachusetts with his younger sister Barbara. He went on to attend Brown University and soon afterwards pursued a 37-year career as an engineer at Pratt & Whitney. Norm lost his first wife, Miriam Towart, prematurely early in his life, but was fortunate to find love and companionship with his second wife, Naoma Fugate. Norm and Naoma were the last couple to be married in the First Baptist Church before it merged with South Congregational Church.
Norm had a lifelong love of the beach and the ocean, having served with the New Britain Power Squadron and was recognized for his time as Commander. He also enjoyed spending time at his Ocean Park, Maine cottage, singing in the South Congregational/First Baptist Church of New Britain's choir, exploring his Scottish family history and going on grand adventures to Tennessee with his wife Naoma and family.
As he battled dementia, Norm was blessed to have his devoted and caring wife Naoma by his side. Through his darkest hours and brightest days, she was there for him, tending to his every need. Even in his final days, they still found a way to appreciate the simple things, as they sipped their morning coffee together...one of his favorite times of the day.
Family meant everything to him. Norm took great pride in having helped raise his 5 grandchildren, Ashley Holmes, Corinne White, Nick White, Kyle Bellizzi and Alyssa Bellizzi. He thoroughly cherished getting hugs from his adoring great-grandchildren, Millie Wilks and Blake Malley. He truly appreciated time spent with his children Karen Campbell and Norman Campbell, his step-children Cheryl Nagel and her husband Don Nagel, Mark White, and Sheila Bellizzi and her husband Mark Bellizzi. Many fond memories were created with his sister Barbara Dillon and nephews Dean Dillon and John Becanitch. Norm, aka Grandpa, will fondly be remembered.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Ocean Park Temple where Norm and Naoma attended church services @ https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/OceanParkAssociation/inmemoriam.html
or South Congregational/First Baptist Church @ https://southchurch.org/donate.
Private funeral services for Norman will be held privately on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. He will be laid to rest following his service in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.