Norman Levesque, 73, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Norman was born on March 5, 1947 in Van Buren, Maine and was the son of the late Louis J. Levesque and Sadie (Dionne) Levesque. Norman grew up in Van Buren, ME and raised his four children with Sandy (Posadas) Levesque in Bristol, CT. Norman was a steel worker, enjoyed riding his motorcycle, Maine lobster and reminiscing. He spent the later years living in Southington, CT.
Norman will be deeply missed by his three daughters: Amy Levesque, Naomi McConnell, Jessie Levesque and husband Ray Poppel; his brother Roger Levesque; his sisters: Gertrude Levesque, Annette Caron, Rolande Morehouse and Nora Belanger; his seven grandchildren: Sarah Hughes, Eric Haag, Kirstie McConnell, Rachel McConnell, Ian Levesque, Zachary McCarron, James Folsom and great- grandson Harrison Hughes; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Norman is predeceased by his son: Jason Levesque; his sisters: Rita Levesque, Lucille Garcia, Germaine Angel.
Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol will be private. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave Bristol, is honored to serve the Levesque family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wellmore.org or other organization to help mental health and addiction.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 18, 2020.