|
|
Beloved husband, father, and Pepere, Norman Louis Landry Sr., 88, of Plainville, peacefully departed to be with the Lord on Sept. 13, 2019, at Bristol Hospital.
He was born July 18, 1931, in Madawaska, Maine, where he grew up with eight siblings. Norman was a veteran of the United States Army and served with the 7th Infantry Division, 31st Infantry Regiment Tank Company, where he earned two Bronze Service Stars. He was proud of his service in the Korean Conflict and saw action during the Battle of Pork Chop Hill.
Norman had a 31-year career at Fafnir Bearing Company at the New Britain and Newington facilities. He married the love of his life, Patricia Madore, in 1955 and had two children. Norman and Pat enjoyed square dancing with their many friends and frequent travels within the United States. Norman deeply cherished his family and favored spending time with them. He also loved to cook, tell jokes, shoot billiards, play Setback and Charlemagne, take long solitary walks, relax on the porch, learn about his Lord Jesus, do word searches, and spend time with the family pet dachshund, Frank.
Norman is predeceased by four brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his faithful wife, Patricia of Plainville, sons, Norman and his wife, Marianne of Hartford, and Allen and his wife, Lori of Bristol. Norman was also known as Pepere and leaves behind granddaughters, Andrea and her husband, Nicholas Manocchio, and Sarah and her husband, Richard Rodriguez. Norman was also a loving uncle to several beloved nieces and nephews.
A private ceremony with military honors will be held at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 North Main St., Southington. For online condolences, please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019