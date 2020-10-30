1/1
Normand Dionne
At the Foyer Ste-Élizabeth in Baker-Brook, on October 28, 2020, at the age of 90 years and 10 months, Mr. Normand Dionne passed away, husband of the late Mrs Patricia Charette he lived in Saint-François, NB.
He is survived by his daughters, Ruth Dionne of New Britain, CT and Penny (Bertin Lebel) of St-François, NB, his grandchildren, Lisa Oakes and Norman Wight (Crissy), his great grandchildren, Brandon Oakes , Kara Oakes and Mya Wight, her sister Rita Taggart of Fort Kent, Maine. He now rests with his wife, his parents Mr. Joseph Dionne and Mrs. Emelia Bouchard as well as his brothers and sisters, Germaine, Adelard, Gérard, Léonide, Yvette and Simone.
A celebration in memory of Mr. Normand Dionne will take place at the Salle Age d'Or in St-François, with burial in the parish cemetery.
There will be private visitations for family and loved ones but due to restrictions imposed by the Ministry of Health, guests will be summoned by the family.
In his memory, donations can be made to the Foyer Ste-Élizabeth in Baker-Brook.
Mr. Dionne's family would like to sincerely thank the staff of the Foyer Ste-Élizabeth in Baker-Brook as well as Dr. Roger Lang for the excellent care provided to their father Normand.
Arrangements are by J.B. Côté & Fils Ltée, 160 rue de l'Église, Edmundston, NB www.jbcote.com

Published in The Bristol Press on Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 29, 2020
Normand was such a wonderful man I have so many great memories of him and his family❤
Sharon Wurzinger
Friend
October 29, 2020
My thoughts are with you all.
Ruth, Penny, Lisa and Norm I am so sorry for your loss. I know he was so important to you all. Xo
Sarah Thompson
Friend
