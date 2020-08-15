1/1
Olga (Lombardo) Frechette
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olga (Lombardo) Frechette, 74, of Bristol, beloved wife of Philip Frechette, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. Olga was born in Bristol on September 25, 1945 and was a daughter to the late Joseph and Helen (Sulish) Lombardo.
Olga was born and raised in Bristol and was a parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Church, Bristol. She had many different jobs including Parsons Buick, Traveler's Insurance, Trim Fashions and Grants. Her favorite job of all was being a wife and mother. She married her high school sweetheart in 1964 and they spent a wonderful fifty-nine years together. Olga loved dancing and volunteering. She volunteered at Bristol Hospital, Red Cross and spent six years volunteering weekly at Farmington Care/Touchpoints. She made many friends and will be terribly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter: Janet Frechette of Bristol; her brother: Philip Lombardo of New York; her two sisters: Virginia Rogers of Florida, Cynthia Adkins of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews.
A prayer service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Friends and family are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home between the hours of 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 is honored to serve the Frechette family.
Please visit Olga's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 15, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved