Olga (Lombardo) Frechette, 74, of Bristol, beloved wife of Philip Frechette, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. Olga was born in Bristol on September 25, 1945 and was a daughter to the late Joseph and Helen (Sulish) Lombardo.
Olga was born and raised in Bristol and was a parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Church, Bristol. She had many different jobs including Parsons Buick, Traveler's Insurance, Trim Fashions and Grants. Her favorite job of all was being a wife and mother. She married her high school sweetheart in 1964 and they spent a wonderful fifty-nine years together. Olga loved dancing and volunteering. She volunteered at Bristol Hospital, Red Cross and spent six years volunteering weekly at Farmington Care/Touchpoints. She made many friends and will be terribly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter: Janet Frechette of Bristol; her brother: Philip Lombardo of New York; her two sisters: Virginia Rogers of Florida, Cynthia Adkins of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews.
A prayer service will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Friends and family are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home between the hours of 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 is honored to serve the Frechette family.
Please visit Olga's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.