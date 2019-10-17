Home

Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
View Map

Olive Hafford Obituary
Olive Hafford, 79, our beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Monday (October 14, 2019).
Born in Liverpool, England on January 25, 1940 she was one of 11 children of the late Frederick and Mona (Carter) Sunter. Olive retired from Bristol Hospital after 30 years of service & recently from Komanetsky Senior Living. She loved to read books, take trips to the beach, long power walks, big glasses of wine and French fries.
Olive is survived by her three sons: Harry (Heather) of Fairbanks Alaska; Tyrone (Bibi) of Bristol; and Michael (Bill) of Guilford. Her greatest pride and joy was being grandma to Brandon, Chelsea, Althea, Lynette, Leneil, Earl, Shamiza & Sherry. She was great grandma to Jeremy. She will be missed by all of her family, her friends and especially her partner in crime of over 30 years, her friend Jan.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday (October 19, 2019) at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol from 1PM to 3PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit Olive's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
