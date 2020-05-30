Patricia A. (Prebis) Baba
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. (Prebis) Baba, 62, of Terryville, wife of Richard Baba, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. Patricia was born on June 3, 1957 in New Britain and was the daughter of the late Edward and Florence (Symolon) Prebis.
Spending time with her family was what made Patricia happiest. She would have done anything for her husband, children and grandchildren. She married Richard on September 5, 1980 and spent almost forty wonderful years with him. Patricia loved to cook and treated her family to many delicious meals. She enjoyed reading, crafting and was a devoted New York Yankees fan; she and her husband enjoyed watching them play together. Patricia loved and touched the lives of many children and their families during the twenty years she spent as Managing Director of The Learning Center in Terryville.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter: Shannon Gomez and her husband Chad of Terryville; her son: Eric Baba and his wife Stephanie of New Hartford; her two sisters: Susan Daigle and her husband Guy of Bristol, Joyce Prebis of Southington; her sister-in-law: Susan Karwoski and her husband Daniel of Cape Cod; her five grandchildren: Lyla and Eva Gomez, Derek, Jack and Ryan Baba; and her niece and nephews: Kara, Christopher, Ryan, and Matthew.
Services will be private. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT is honored to serve the Baba family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Learning Center, 9 N Riverside Ave, Terryville, CT 06786.
Please visit Patricia's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 30, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved