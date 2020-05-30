Patricia A. (Prebis) Baba, 62, of Terryville, wife of Richard Baba, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. Patricia was born on June 3, 1957 in New Britain and was the daughter of the late Edward and Florence (Symolon) Prebis.
Spending time with her family was what made Patricia happiest. She would have done anything for her husband, children and grandchildren. She married Richard on September 5, 1980 and spent almost forty wonderful years with him. Patricia loved to cook and treated her family to many delicious meals. She enjoyed reading, crafting and was a devoted New York Yankees fan; she and her husband enjoyed watching them play together. Patricia loved and touched the lives of many children and their families during the twenty years she spent as Managing Director of The Learning Center in Terryville.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter: Shannon Gomez and her husband Chad of Terryville; her son: Eric Baba and his wife Stephanie of New Hartford; her two sisters: Susan Daigle and her husband Guy of Bristol, Joyce Prebis of Southington; her sister-in-law: Susan Karwoski and her husband Daniel of Cape Cod; her five grandchildren: Lyla and Eva Gomez, Derek, Jack and Ryan Baba; and her niece and nephews: Kara, Christopher, Ryan, and Matthew.
Services will be private. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT is honored to serve the Baba family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Learning Center, 9 N Riverside Ave, Terryville, CT 06786.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 30, 2020.