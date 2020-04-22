|
Patricia A. (Hemond) Clavette, 76, of Bristol, beloved wife of J.Ray Clavette, died on Saturday (April 18, 2020) at Sheriden Woods. Patty was born in Hartford on October 18, 1943 and was the only child of the late Henry and Jeannette (Laduc) Hemond. A lifelong Bristol resident, she graduated from Bristol High School and went to hairdressing school. She began her career with her own hair salon in New Britain, did home care in Bristol, worked as a security guard for Fleet Bank, worked for the Red Cross, and served as a school crossing guard in Bristol before retiring. She loved her cats and was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish attending St. Ann Church, Bristol. She leaves her husband, J.Ray; brother-in-law: William Clavette of Bristol; sister-in-law: Marie Jeanne Sauer of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the family. Please visit Patty's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 22, 2020