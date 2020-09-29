1/
Patricia "Pat" (Soucy) Andrews
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Pat" (Soucy) Andrews, 93, of Bristol, died Friday, (September 25, 2020) at Countryside Manor. Pat was born in Grand Isle, Maine on June 17, 1927 and was a daughter of the late Jean de Baptiste and Elizabeth (Doucette) Soucy.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave, Bristol at 11 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, is honored to serve the Andrews family.
Please visit Pat's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 29, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved