Patricia "Pat" (Soucy) Andrews, 93, of Bristol, died Friday, (September 25, 2020) at Countryside Manor. Pat was born in Grand Isle, Maine on June 17, 1927 and was a daughter of the late Jean de Baptiste and Elizabeth (Doucette) Soucy.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave, Bristol at 11 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, is honored to serve the Andrews family.
Please visit Pat's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com