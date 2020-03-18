|
|
Patricia McDonnell Brenner passed from this mortal realm on March 13 surrounded by her family in
Gilford, NH. She was born on September 26, 1936, in Waterbury, later attending Waterbury Catholic
High School and Albertus Magnus College in New Haven. In 1958, Pat married Donald Brenner while
both were employed at the Southern New England Telephone Company. The couple moved to Bristol in
1962, where they raised six children. Pat's generous heart and strong faith knew no bounds. Her warm
smile, infectious laugh, and loving nature brought decades of joy to family, friends, and animals alike.
She is survived by a sister, Marie, of Grand Rapids, OH, a brother, Thomas (wife Elaine) of Litchfield, and
her six children---Chris, of West Dennis, MA, Kevin (Renee/son Ray), Donald, of Gilford, NH, Michael
(Kathy) of Burlington, Patricia (son Warren) of Gilford, NH, and Mark (Dawn/children Kolbie and Kyle) of
Terryville, CT. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and any number of resident friends, past
and present, of Council Ring Drive and St. Gregory Parish, Bristol. She was pre-deceased by her parents,
Jerome and Grace (Lacilla) McDonnell of Waterbury, brother Jim, sister Geraldine, and her husband
Donald. Services will be private upon request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA.
"For everything we are today, our mother's love showed us the way."
Published in The Bristol Press on Mar. 18, 2020