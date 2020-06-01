Patricia J. (Patrick) Blouin was called home to our Lord on Wednesday May 27, 2020 when she passed at Countryside Manor of Bristol. She was born June 12 1938 in Derby Vermont to Rush and Helen (Lucas) Patrick. She was raised in Vermont prior to moving to Bristol. Patricia was married to the love of her life Raymond Blouin for 48 years until his passing in 2004. She is survived by two daughters and sons in law Diana and Michael Padua of Nevada and Laurie and Jim Aldrich of Bristol. She is also survived by grandchildren Aaron Penna, Angela Bransfield, Helen Burdette, Tricia Shelly, Krista Aldrich and Tom Aldrich, three great grandchildren Caitlin, Emma and Jacob as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Phillip Patrick. We wish to send a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of Countryside Manor for the care, compassion and endless support they provided to Patricia and our family. A private graveside service will be held in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the family. Please visit Patricia's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.