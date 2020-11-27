1/
Patricia (Konitski) Parent
1939 - 2020
Patricia (Konitski) Parent, 81, of Terryville, widow of Robert P. Parent, passed away on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family.
She was born February 5, 1939 in Torrington, CT, daughter of the late John and Helen (Roman) Konitski. She was a graduate of Thomaston High School and The Mary Kavula Institute of Design in Waterbury. Prior to her retirement she worked at the former O.Z. Gedney in Terryville, prior to that she was a beautician and managed the Mid-Town Beauty Shop in Bristol. Patricia was the past president and secretary of the Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corp Women's Auxiliary.
She leaves her son, Mark P. Parent and his wife Jessica of Georgia; her three daughters, Wanita Parent of Terryville, Deborah Marenna and her husband Peter of Burlington, Donna Pitek and her husband Martin of West Hartford; her seven grandchildren, Nick and Carly Marenna, Emily, John & Alyssa Pitek, Jace & Cade Parent, and several nieces & nephews.
Private services will be held at St. Thomas Church, Thomaston. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made the Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corp or Bristol Hospital Development Foundation. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Bristol Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
