Patrick Michael Stevens, 64, of Terryville, passed away on Saturday September 12th, 2020 at his home after a hospitalization at Bristol Hospital. Patrick was born on October 27th, 1955 at Bristol Hospital, son of the late Patricia and Michael Stevens. He is a graduate from Terryville High School. He enjoyed and excelled at snow skiing. He also enjoyed water skiing, baseball and fishing. He worked in the construction industry for many years as an iron worker and welder. He was a hard worker. He was employed by Eastern Steel, Standard Steel, Structural Steel Works, and rigging work for Summit Crane. He is survived by a brother John Stevens of Bristol, a sister Nancy and husband Michael Cirilli of Simsbury Ct, Four nieces, Shannon, Katrina, Saraphina, and Mia. His aunt and uncle, Janice and Robert Phillips of Lee, Massachusetts, A lifelong and very special friend Nancy Tedd, and cousins and friends. Predeceased by a sister Pamela Jayne Stevens. A graveside service will be held 11AM on Saturday September 26, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com