1/1
Patrick Michael Stevens
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Michael Stevens, 64, of Terryville, passed away on Saturday September 12th, 2020 at his home after a hospitalization at Bristol Hospital. Patrick was born on October 27th, 1955 at Bristol Hospital, son of the late Patricia and Michael Stevens. He is a graduate from Terryville High School. He enjoyed and excelled at snow skiing. He also enjoyed water skiing, baseball and fishing. He worked in the construction industry for many years as an iron worker and welder. He was a hard worker. He was employed by Eastern Steel, Standard Steel, Structural Steel Works, and rigging work for Summit Crane. He is survived by a brother John Stevens of Bristol, a sister Nancy and husband Michael Cirilli of Simsbury Ct, Four nieces, Shannon, Katrina, Saraphina, and Mia. His aunt and uncle, Janice and Robert Phillips of Lee, Massachusetts, A lifelong and very special friend Nancy Tedd, and cousins and friends. Predeceased by a sister Pamela Jayne Stevens. A graveside service will be held 11AM on Saturday September 26, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda K
Classmate
September 17, 2020
You struggled for years I hope you now are at peace. No more pain. Will always remember you!
Nancy Texd
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved