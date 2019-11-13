|
Patrick Tilley of New Britain, former Terryville resident passed away Aug. 29.
Pat was born on June 12, 1958, he was the only child of the late Evelynn & Warren Tilley, he spent most of his life in Bristol. He attended Bristol Eastern High School and was a member of the wrestling team. He worked in carpentry and the HVAC field. Even though he faced many obstacles in his life, he always had a smile and was always the first to say a nice word or lend a hand. He loved animals, football, beer and chicken wings. He liked good tools and quality work boots. He was a loyal friend to the end, and there's a hole in the world for those who knew and loved him.
He was predeceased by his parents and had no other family.
Burial and graveside service will be planned for a later date. If you would like to be in attendance please email Rick at [email protected]
