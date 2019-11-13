Home

Patrick Tilley

Patrick Tilley Obituary
Patrick Tilley of New Britain, former Terryville resident passed away Aug. 29.
Pat was born on June 12, 1958, he was the only child of the late Evelynn & Warren Tilley, he spent most of his life in Bristol. He attended Bristol Eastern High School and was a member of the wrestling team. He worked in carpentry and the HVAC field. Even though he faced many obstacles in his life, he always had a smile and was always the first to say a nice word or lend a hand. He loved animals, football, beer and chicken wings. He liked good tools and quality work boots. He was a loyal friend to the end, and there's a hole in the world for those who knew and loved him.
He was predeceased by his parents and had no other family.
Burial and graveside service will be planned for a later date. If you would like to be in attendance please email Rick at [email protected]
Published in The Bristol Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
