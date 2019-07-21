Home

Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Patti Papapietro
Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Greensprings Natural Cemetery Preserve
Newfield, NY
Patti Jean Papapietro


1957 - 2019
Patti Jean Papapietro Obituary
Patti Jean Papapietro of Ithaca, N.Y., died on July 17, 2019.
She was born Jan. 12, 1957, in Bristol, to Jean and James Papapietro. A graduate of Bristol Eastern High School, she earned a B.A. in psychology at the University of Connecticut, Storrs, and a master's in community counseling from St. Bonaventure University.
Patti found her true home when she moved to Ithaca, N.Y., in 1988 to work as a student development counselor at Cornell University. She was passionate about Ithaca, rights for women, and mindful community. Authenticity was her measure of goodness.
Patti is survived by brothers, James of New Hampshire and Gerald of Tennessee, and their spouses; and many admiring nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and twin siblings, David and Dorothy.
Burial will be at Greensprings Natural Cemetery Preserve in Newfield, N.Y., on July 24, at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, N.Y.
Published in The Bristol Press from July 21 to July 24, 2019
