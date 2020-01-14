Home

Paul A. Kelley, 64, of Bristol, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Paul was born on October 15, 1955, in Bristol, the son of the late Donald and Josephine Kelley. Mr. Kelley was a Realtor and was a member of the Bristol Elks and Rotary. He is survived by his brothers, John F. Kelley and his wife Luann of Wallingford and Kevin D. Kelley and his wife Carol of Bristol; two nephews, Tim and Ryan; and a niece, Anna. He was predeceased by a nephew, Christopher. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville, from 9 AM until 10:30 AM, followed by a procession to St. Francis de Sales Parish, Church of St. Anthony, 111 School St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM, then to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Francis de Sales Parish, Church of St. Anthony, 180 Laurel Street, Bristol, CT 06010. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Paul's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
