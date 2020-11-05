1/1
Paul Kinosh
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Kinosh, 83, of Forestville, beloved husband of Jo-Ann (Daveluy) Kinosh, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at home. Paul was born in Bristol on January 11, 1937 and was the second youngest of 12 children of the late Theodore and Stella (Danlow) Kinosh. He was a lifelong Forestville resident and attended local schools before enlisting to serve five years in the United States Marine Corps. After his service in the Corps, he worked as a union carpenter for several years before retiring. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and supporting their activities. He was a member of the American Legion Post 2, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 5, and the St. Joseph Polish Society. In addition to his wife of 52 years, Paul leaves three children: Michelle Kinosh of Pequabuck, Michael Kinosh and wife, Rositta of Bristol, and Amy Coates and husband, Preston of Burlington; a brother, Peter Kinosh; a sister, Patricia Newcity; four grandchildren: Joshua and wife, Fia and Jason Kinosh and Ethan and Lilly Coates; two great-grandchildren: Nicolas and James; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday, November 6, 2020 between 1 and 2 p.m. followed by a graveside service, military final honors, and burial at Peacedale Cemetery, James P. Casey Rd., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Paul's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 5, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved