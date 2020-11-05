Paul Kinosh, 83, of Forestville, beloved husband of Jo-Ann (Daveluy) Kinosh, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at home. Paul was born in Bristol on January 11, 1937 and was the second youngest of 12 children of the late Theodore and Stella (Danlow) Kinosh. He was a lifelong Forestville resident and attended local schools before enlisting to serve five years in the United States Marine Corps. After his service in the Corps, he worked as a union carpenter for several years before retiring. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and supporting their activities. He was a member of the American Legion Post 2, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 5, and the St. Joseph Polish Society. In addition to his wife of 52 years, Paul leaves three children: Michelle Kinosh of Pequabuck, Michael Kinosh and wife, Rositta of Bristol, and Amy Coates and husband, Preston of Burlington; a brother, Peter Kinosh; a sister, Patricia Newcity; four grandchildren: Joshua and wife, Fia and Jason Kinosh and Ethan and Lilly Coates; two great-grandchildren: Nicolas and James; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday, November 6, 2020 between 1 and 2 p.m. followed by a graveside service, military final honors, and burial at Peacedale Cemetery, James P. Casey Rd., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit Paul's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.