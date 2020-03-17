|
Paul Levasseur, 63, of Haines City, Fla., formerly of Bristol, Conn., beloved husband of Cecilia Levasseur, passed away at his home on March 7, 2020, after a long illness. Paul was born on August 21, 1956 in Southington, Conn., and was the son of the late Clarence and Marie (Roy) Levasseur. Paul was raised in Bristol, attending St. Anne's school and graduating from Bristol Central High School. Paul made a career of working in retail, working many years as the manager of Woolworth's in Danbury, Boston and eventually Bristol. When Woolworth's closed, he worked in management for Franks Garden Center in Farmington, Bristol Big Lots and eventually retiring from Walmart. Paul is survived by the love's of his life, wife Cecilia and children Nicholas Levasseur and Carley Levasseur all of Haines City, Fla. His sister Deborah Gesner and her husband David of Plainville, Conn. A niece Kayla Gesner and her fiance Pedro Jurado of Wethersfield and Matt Gesner of Manchester, Conn., in addition to several aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by his brothers David and Daniel Levasseur. Funeral services will be private in Haines City, Fla.
Published in The Bristol Press on Mar. 17, 2020