Paulette Dupuis Houle, 95, passed away peacefully on December 6th, 2019 at UCONN Health in Farmington, CT. She leaves her loving husband of 74 years, Lionel Houle, at home waiting to join her.
Paulette was born on January 2, 1924, in Bristol, CT and was the daughter of Frank X. and Alphigina (Tetreault) Dupuis.
She is survived by 3 daughters, Nancy and Robert Hodge of Simsbury, CT, Debra and Paul Omichinski of Burlington, and Cindy Skelskey of Bristol; two brothers, George Dupuis, Sr. of Terryville, CT and Frank Henry and Mary Teal Dupuis of Lincoln, NE. She is predeceased by her sister, Georgette Gelineau of Bristol and her brother, WWII veteran, Arthur Joseph Dupuis.
Paulette was dearly loved by her family. She leaves 8 grandchildren, Billy Gimpl, Sandra and John Prado, Ashley Hodge and her companion Carlos Lopez, Justin Hodge and his companion Caitlin Drew, Paul Omichinski Jr., Ryan Thomas Skelskey and his wife Marissa Gutierrez, Aubrey Skelskey, Emily Skelskey and her companion Christopher Weber.
In addition, she leaves behind 6 great-grandchildren, Frank Kawa Jr., Joshua Kawa, Nicholas Kawa, Adrian Morales, Jayvian Morales, and Romeo Lopez.
Adding to her loving family there are 3 great-great-grandchildren, Grace Kawa, Ryleigh Kawa, and Brooke Kawa. Our family would like to extend a special thanks to Joyce Gelineau Peterson, Paula Dupuis Zwiefka, Douglas Dupuis, predeceased Lisa Marie Dlugos, and her very special friends; Ann and Richard Kilby, and Irene Morin.
Those of us fortunate enough to know Paulette will remember her as the kindest, most remarkable woman we have ever known. We are so very lucky to have had her in our lives.
Calling hours will take place this Wednesday, December 11th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of Saint Matthew, 120 Church Ave., Forestville. Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Dec. 10, 2019