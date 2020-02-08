Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Stanislaus Parish
Bristol, CT
Pauline (Sigiel) Parent

Pauline (Sigiel) Parent Obituary
Pauline Sigiel Parent, 84, passed away peacefully in Duxbury, MA on February 3, 2020. Pauline grew up in Bristol, Connecticut where she met and married the love of her life, the late Randolph C. Parent, Sr. She was a devoted mother to Denise Burzynski and her husband, Miro, of Boonton, NJ; Laurie Ryan and her husband, Ed, of Franklin, MA; Bonnie Campbell and her husband, Dan, of Hanover, MA and Randolph Parent Jr. and his wife, Mary Beth (Lasbury) of Southington, CT. Pauline was the loving "Nana" and "Nina Pauline" to her grandchildren, Amy Burzynski, Melanie and Allison Campbell, RJ, Zachary and Ryan Parent and Caleigh Ryan. Pauline was a cherished friend and loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her brother, George Sigiel. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10am at Saint Stanislaus Parish in Bristol, CT. Memorial contributions can be made to
Published in The Bristol Press on Feb. 8, 2020
