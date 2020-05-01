Home

Funk Funeral Home
Pearl A. (Rucki) Kowalczyk


1922 - 2020
Pearl A. (Rucki) Kowalczyk Obituary
Pearl A. (Rucki) Kowalczyk, 97, of Bristol, beloved widow of Stanley J. Kowalczyk died on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Bristol Hospital. Born in Terryville to the late Alexander and Amelia (Bobinski) Rucki on December 20, 1922, she came to Bristol at the age of 2, and lived in town ever since. Pearl attended St. Stanislaus school before graduating from Bristol Eastern High School in 1944. She joined the banking center which was North Side Bank and Trust before retiring from Bank of America. Pearl partook in many clubs, she volunteered for the Bristol Senior Center and BCO, and was a secretary for the Golden Agers. She enjoyed playing golf with her husband, bowling, collecting antiques, and crafting. Pearl is survived by her beloved nephew and niece: George and Lorraine Sakowski of Bristol; a very dear friend: Chris Squires; caring neighbors: Debbie Muszynski and Ed Harrison; and special friends: Dominic and Marie Pasquale. In addition to her husband, Stanley, she is also predeceased by her daughter: Karen, who passed away at the age of 46 with cancer; sisters: Elizabeth Sakowski, and Cecilia and Bernice Rucki. The family would also like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff on floor F South at Bristol Hospital. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue, is honored to serve the Kowalczyk family. Please visit Pearl's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 1, 2020
