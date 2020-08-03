1/1
Perry McCormack
1959 - 2020
A memorial Mass for Perry McCormack will be held on Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at Mary Our Queen Church,248 Savage St., Plantsville followed by inurnment in St. Thomas Cemetery, 209 Belleview Ave., Southington. Wearing masks, social distancing and other safety protocols are required. Arrangements are entrusted to the DellaVecchia Funeral Home in Southington. Donations may be made in Perry's name to the CT Humane Society in Newington at www.cthumane.org
Please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com for online condolences and directions.

Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Mary Our Queen Church
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
July 30, 2020
Perry was truly a good guy. RIP my friend. LM
Lang Musen
Coworker
July 30, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Perry for several years at the Bristol Police Department. Perry always went out of his way to be a helpful gentleman. His efforts made our work environment a better place. He will be missed.
Rob Mendela
Coworker
July 29, 2020
My Uncle Perry was the best uncle and godfather one could ask for. I will miss him and his Tasmanian Devil shirts. Til next time
Annelise M.
Family
