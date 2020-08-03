A memorial Mass for Perry McCormack will be held on Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at Mary Our Queen Church,248 Savage St., Plantsville followed by inurnment in St. Thomas Cemetery, 209 Belleview Ave., Southington. Wearing masks, social distancing and other safety protocols are required. Arrangements are entrusted to the DellaVecchia Funeral Home in Southington. Donations may be made in Perry's name to the CT Humane Society in Newington at www.cthumane.org
