Pete Vigue, 66, of Bristol, beloved husband of Melissa Vigue, passed away peacefully at home Monday, October 5, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Pete was born in Farmington on December 23, 1953, son of the late Leo and Thelma Vigue. After graduating from Farmington High School, Pete took a position at Dabko Industries where he became a machinist and later the lead repair man. In 1987, he started working at Forestville Machine as general foreman, he would later become the owner of the company. He took so much pride in running his company, he loved his employees like no other and it led to his business being a great success. Pete had a passion for music and played drums throughout his life, he was known locally for playing in the band Goodhead. He loved his cars and always had a "toy" in the garage. He loved spending time at his lake house in Vermont, family time at the lake house was his greatest joy. He had many loves in his life but there was nothing he loved more than his family. He was a dedicated family man and loved his grandchildren dearly, he valued every minute spent with them and never missed a football game or dance recital. He was meticulous, he had a reputation for being overly clean and organized, he even went as far as to wax his lawn mower! He will be missed by many, his smile and humor will never be forgotten and his memory will live in our hearts forever.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son Jason, a daughter Nicole her husband Chuck all of Bristol, stepchildren, Kristi and Nick Lavacca of North Haven, Megan Williamson, Kelly and Patrick Coyle all of Buffalo, NY, grandchildren Chloe and Wyatt Conner, Savannah and Sage Lavacca, and Lucy and June Coyle, brother Steven, sister Sharon of Florida and his dog and companion Bella boo-boo. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Richard Harger and sister Judith Suchinski.
The family would like to thank the Allaire family and Dee Valerio-Matyka for their help and support during this difficult time. We are forever grateful for everything you have done.
Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Friday (Oct. 9) from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral Services will be held Saturday (Oct. 10) at 10:00am in St. James Parish, 3 Mountain Road, Farmington followed by Inurnment in the Mausoleum at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.