Peter Kaplunic
1931 - 2020
Peter Kaplunic, 89, of Bristol, beloved widower of Rita (McHugh) Kaplunic, died on Monday, November 2, 2020, at The Pines at Bristol. Born on June 29, 1931 to the late Michael and Sophie (Chinavich) Kaplunic, Peter was a lifelong Bristol resident, and graduated from Bristol High School. He worked at General Motors New Departure for over 30 years before his retirement in 1986. Peter served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was discharged honorably in 1956. Peter was a member of the American Legion post 2, Bristol Elks Lodge #1010, Jacklin Rod and Gun Club, and the St. Joseph Polish Society. Peter loved to fly planes, and enjoyed trips to the casino, and playing cards at the club. He also had a healthy love of sports, and enjoyed taking trips to Las Vegas and Aruba. Peter and Rita also loved to hold gatherings with family and friends, and were known to be wonderful hosts.
Peter is survived by his son: Peter J. Kaplunic and his wife Dawn, of Plainville; daughter: Stacey Emmanuel and her husband George of Rocky Hill; grandchildren: George Emmanuel III, Alexis Emmanuel, Matthew Emmanuel, and Joe Petro; and several nieces and nephews.
Peter was predeceased by his infant son; and brothers: Vasil Kaplunic and John Kaplinic.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:30a.m. at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday from 10:30 to 11:30a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Peter's honor to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kaplunic family. Please visit Peter's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Memories & Condolences
November 4, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
