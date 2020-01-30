Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358

Peter L Reid Sr.


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Peter L Reid Sr. Obituary
Peter L. Reid Sr., 67, of Terryville, husband of Margaret (McIntyre) Reid passed away Monday January 27, 2020 at home. Peter was born April 21, 1952 in Southington, CT, son of the late Lawrence and Rosilda (Simoneau) Reid. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the Town of Plymouth Highway Dept for 28 years. Peter was a member of the Bethel Christian Church, Bristol, the High Riders Snowmobile Club of Terryville and was a radio DJ on the internet under the name DJ Pops. Pete loved camping and taking road trips. In addition to his wife Margaret he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Carl Stein of Terryville; his sisters, Brenda Groth of Raymond NH, Pat Daniels of Pensacola, FL; his grandchildren, Devon Walter and Amber Rose Stein and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his son, Peter L. Reid Jr; his brother Jimmy Shields; his step-father Doc Shields and sister, Denise Reid. Relatives and friends may visit at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Saturday February 1st, from 3 – 5PM with a memorial service to follow at 5PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -