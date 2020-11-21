1/
Philip Emile Laflamme
1927 - 2020
Philip Emile Laflamme, 93, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, Nov. 17th, 2020, at his home in Bristol. Phil was born on Oct. 26th, 1927, in North Grosvenordale to the late Philip and Florence Laflamme. Phil was the devoted husband to Peg (Bushnell) Laflamme for 61 years. Phil went to Putnam Trade School in Putnam and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Phil was employed by General Motors/New Departure Hyatt in Bristol for 37 years as a machinist until he retired in 1993. During his life Phil was an active member of the Exchange and Elks Clubs. Phil enjoyed league sports including bowling, softball and golfing and was an avid New York Yankees fan. Phil enjoyed spending time at his home in Newport, R.I. with his family and friends, especially his closest lifelong friends George and Sandra Callahan of Bristol. Phil is survived by his beloved family, his wife Peg, his daughter Darcy Laflamme Abbott and her husband Jason of Ashaway, R.I., and his sons Darren B. Laflamme and his husband Edward C. Wirth of Bolton and Damon P. Laflamme of Newport, R.I. The light of his life were his grandchildren, Kyle A., Grace C. and Rachael A. Abbott, of Ashaway, R.I. Phil is also survived by his brother, Leo Laflamme, of Grosvenordale. The Laflamme family would also like to thank Bristol Homecare and Hospice, especially Katie and Roxanne, for the exceptional and caring homecare they provided to Phil during his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phil's name to the Bristol Homecare and Hospice Development Fund, 32 Valley Street, Suite D, Attn: Donna Marrero, Bristol, CT 06010. Private Burial Service with Military Honors will take place at Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol.

Published in The Bristol Press on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
