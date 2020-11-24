1/1
Philip M. Johnson
1942 - 2020
Philip M. Johnson, 78, of Bristol, widower of Ann Marie (D'Amarino) Johnson, died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Ingraham Manor. Philip was born in Waterbury on Jan. 26, 1942, and was the son of the late Philip and Ruth (Booker) Johnson. He lived most of his life in Bristol and worked in the area as a machinist. The oldest of nine children, he leaves his siblings: Arthur Johnson of Puerto Rico, George Johnson of Bristol, Frank Johnson of Oregon, Diane Thibeault of Bristol, Darlene Johnson of New Britain, and Lorrie Johnson of Bristol; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Ethel Paradise and an infant brother, Francis Johnson. Funeral and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the Johnson family. Please visit Philip's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 24, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
