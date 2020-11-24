Philip M. Johnson, 78, of Bristol, widower of Ann Marie (D'Amarino) Johnson, died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Ingraham Manor. Philip was born in Waterbury on Jan. 26, 1942, and was the son of the late Philip and Ruth (Booker) Johnson. He lived most of his life in Bristol and worked in the area as a machinist. The oldest of nine children, he leaves his siblings: Arthur Johnson of Puerto Rico, George Johnson of Bristol, Frank Johnson of Oregon, Diane Thibeault of Bristol, Darlene Johnson of New Britain, and Lorrie Johnson of Bristol; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Ethel Paradise and an infant brother, Francis Johnson. Funeral and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the Johnson family. Please visit Philip's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.