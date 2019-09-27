Home

Phillip T. Clauss

Phillip T. Clauss Obituary
Phillip T. Clauss, Sr. 91, of Bristol, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
He was born in Winchester, a son of the late Howard and Ethel Mae (Didsbury) Clauss, Sr. Phillip served with the US Navy during World War II and was a retired maintenance supervisor for the Bristol Public Schools.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Laura "Laurie" and Dale Landeen; his granddaughters, Julie (Eastman) Constantine and her husband, Charles, and Cristina (Landeen) Harrison and her husband, Stephen; his great-grandchildren, Noah and Ava Constantine and Cole and Calla Harrison, and a special companion, Ruth Martin. He is also survived by his son, Phillip Clauss, Jr.; his daughter, Christine Clauss; two grandsons; a great-grandson and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn (Anderson) Clauss; his brothers, Edmund, Wesley, Howard, Ralph and Richard and his two sisters, Olive Tulley and Ethel "Jackie" Larese.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville. A celebration of Phillip's life will be held directly at Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., in Bristol/Forestville on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. The burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to either: , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306 https://tunnel2towers.org/ To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, visit Phillip's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
