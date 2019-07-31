|
Philmore Johnson, 100, passed away peacefully on July 26 in the care of Christopher House of Worcester, Mass., where he had spent the last three years.
Born in New Britain, Conn., midway between brother, Martin, and sister, Ella, to Swedish immigrant parents, Frank and Sigrid. His active childhood included sandlot baseball, delivering milk before school, and paddling the length of the Connecticut River in a hand-built kayak. Later a Swing Kid, he danced to the famous big bands and met the love of his life, our mother, Ann. They were married for 63 years until her passing in 2009. He served his country during World War II as an Army Air Force tech sergeant helping to reopen the Burma Road in India, Burma, and China, leaving his newlywed wife behind. When finally reunited they created a home for the children who would arrive, after 10 years of disappointment. Working alongside his friend and carpenter, Emil Golin, the house at 281 Morris Ave., (where we had the best neighbors imaginable) was built in 1958; all the while employed at The Superior Electric Co., managing the drafting department, designing electronic products and obtaining patents for the company. Family vacations on Cape Cod were yearly events that brought many wonderful memories. Golfing weekly became golfing daily when he retired in 1982. He and buddies, Don Bird and Ray Bachand, were nonagenarians of some note at the Westwoods Golf Club, arriving for their regular crack of dawn round.
He will be deeply missed by his three daughters, Janice and husband, Richard of Millbury Mass., Nancy of Peterborough, N.H., Anne Marie of Millbury, Mass., granddaughters, Britt and husband, Jason of Brentwood N.H., and Ingrid and husband, John of Deerfield N.H.
Also, great-grandchildren, Odin, Bodie, Annika, Nell, Clara, and great-grand stepsons Charles, Nicholas, and Alexander.
Private burial will take place at the family's discretion in The Veterans Cemetery on Cape Cod. Donations in his memory should be directed to the Cooley's Anemia Foundation.
Published in The Bristol Press from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019