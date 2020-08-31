1/1
Phyllis Cochran
Phyllis Cochran, 88, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away Monday August 10, 2010 in Wilmington. She is survived by her children, Arnold L. Cochran, Jr. and Irene of Harwinton, Sonya J. Cochran of Bristol, Dennis Cochran of Bristol, Dianne Pelletier and Daniel of Manchester and Arnette Sauliner and David of Wilmington, DE; seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 10:30AM on Friday September 4, 2020 at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Friday prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made the American Heart Association. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 31 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Scott Funeral Home
SEP
4
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Scott Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
