Phyllis Irene (Palazzo) Tonon "Dolly," 99, formerly of Bristol, Conn., passed into eternal life on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.
Dolly was born on Jan. 29, 1920, as the fifth of six children of an Italian immigrant family from Bari, Italy.
Her life will be remembered as one of fidelity to her Catholic faith and unwavering devotion to her husband, Paul, of over 69 years, and her entire family, and the joy she brought to many with her zest for life and uncanny wit and humor, especially in the later years of her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Angelo Tonon (2015) and her son, Mark Paul Tonon (2017). She is survived her oldest son, Paul Gregory Tonon and wife Linda of Bristol, Conn.; son, Rev. Mr. Peter B. Tonon Sr. and wife Lucie of Charlotte, N.C.; daughter-in-law, Carrie Tonon of Bristol, Conn.; grandchildren: Gregori Tonon and wife Stephanie of Avon, Conn., Lisa Donoghue and husband Greg of Hingham, Mass., Angela Burke and husband Brian of Bristol, Conn., Joseph Tonon of Bristol, Conn., Lauren Tonon and Peter Tonon, Jr. of Charlotte, N.C., and Louis Tonon of Philadelphia, Pa.; and great-grandchildren: Paul and Lila Donoghue of Hingham, Mass., and Mia and Olivia Tonon of Avon, Conn.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church, Bristol. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family invites friends to Nuchie's Restaurant following the interment.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Missionaries of the Poor, 1403 Griffith Road, Monroe, NC 28112 or .
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019