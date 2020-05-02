|
Phyllis (Parker) LeFebvre, 86, of Cheshire, passed away on April 26, 2020 at Elim Park Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Edward J. LeFebvre.
She was born in Northfield, VT daughter of the late Henry and Georgianna (Jones) Parker. After marrying Edward, they moved to CT and settled in in Bristol to raise their family. Prior to her retirement, she worked in the Bristol school system and BARC as a Teacher's Aide. Before moving to Cheshire, she was a member of St. Ann's Church in Bristol.
Phyllis is survived by two daughters Barbara Vincens and husband Joseph of Bristol and Carol Vetto and husband Sam of Cheshire, four grandchildren Tim and wife Lauren, Matthew and wife Joelle, Natalie and Sammy, and a great granddaughter Eva. She also leaves a sister Peg Greenslit of Northfield, VT. She was well loved by her family who will miss her dearly.
She was predeceased by three sisters Edith, Thelma and Martha.
A private graveside service was held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Bristol. The Prospect Memorial Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Phyllis's memory to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, Attn: Laura Schmelter, 282 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 2, 2020