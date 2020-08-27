Rafi Hamzy, of Bristol, passed away at the very young age of 24 (March 15, 1996 - August 20, 2020) It is not natural to have to write this obituary. Thinking of where to start, what to say, it is so hard to fully capture in words the life of such a giant in one paragraph. In 24 short years he gave the world around him so much joy, laughter - definitely laughter - love, frustration (he would be disappointed if we didn't at least call it like it was sometimes) and happiness. Rafi loved football, from his days with the Bristol Bulldogs to his time at Bristol Eastern and then as a coach, he was passionate about the game. The Patriots were the love of his life, after his mother Hanan. He bled Patriots blue and it can absolutely be argued that he was Brady's biggest fan, that was until he became a Buccaneer of course. Rafi was the light for everyone around him. Despite what circumstances he was dealing with, he always knew how to make people laugh. While it is customary for blood relatives to make arrangements and write the obituary at the time of a family members death, we are certain there are friends in Rafi's life that were his family, too and who could write this obituary just as well or even better than us. He touched the lives of so many but so many touched his life and to all of you we say thank you. Thank you for making our family, your family, and for supporting Rafi. He loved so hard and we know how much you all meant to him. Rafi leaves behind his mother Hanan Hamzy and his father Fadi Hamzy both of Bristol, his uncle Alex Hamzy and his aunt Salma Hamzy of Bristol, his aunt Rajaa Hamzy of Plymouth and too many cousins to mention. Due to the circumstances related to COVID-19, Rafi's family will honor him in a private ceremony. The Hamzy family will hold a memorial of life on Saturday, September 5th at 11am, outside, at the Bristol Bulldogs football field. To send condolences visit www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com