Ramona (Martin) (Bouchard) Gagnon, 88, of Bristol, widow of Hermel J. Gagnon, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Bristol Hospital. Ramona was born on October 17, 1931 in St. David, ME. She was born to Alphie and Egline (Bouchard) Martin and was raised by Liguori and Delphine Bouchard. She was raised in Edmundson, New Brunswick, Canada before moving to Madawaska Maine to raise her family. She later relocated to Connecticut with her family and has lived in Bristol for the past 14 years. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Church. No words can completely define the love between Ramona and Hermel, her late husband, their devotion to one another was unparalleled and gracefully witnessed by all members of their family and friends. Ramona is survived by three children: Reno Gagnon and wife Sandra, Colette Schalker and husband Rudolph, and Lynn Gagnon, all of Bristol; eight grandchildren: Heather Robson, twins Jeffrey and Jonathan Daddario, Shannon Gagnon, Danielle Truncali, Kathryn Arduini, Daisy Schalker, and Michelle Van De Engel; and nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her seven brothers and sisters. Ramona was affectionate, charitable and compassionate, she loved reaching out to family and friends. She adored all nine of her great-grand-children, and took joy frequently sneaking them chocolate and treats . She loved music and attending concerts with her friend and cousin Fern. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a date to be announced at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.
Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. Please visit Ramona's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 14, 2020