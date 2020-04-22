|
It is with great sadness that the family of Raymond Joseph Beaucar announces his passing on April 19, 2020 at age 82 due to complications related to Covid-19. Ray was born in Bristol, CT on March 3, 1938 to Armand and Anna (Kowalski) Beaucar. He attended St. Joseph Grammar School and St. Anthony High School. Throughout his youth, he loved sports as he played baseball for McCabe Waters Little League and basketball for his high school team. After graduating he joined the Army and was a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. In 1960 he met and married the love of his life, Karen Marie Brannan, and together they had one child. He was employed by New Departure Hyatt until the time of his medical retirement. Ray is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Raymond J. and Monika (Zolkiewska) Beaucar II of Bristol and their three sons Andrew, Matthew, and Michael. He leaves his brother Ronald Beaucar and Bill Allen of Bristol, sister and brother-in-law Karen and Walter Sekorski of Terryville, and brother-in-law Donald and Rachel Brannan of Holden, Maine, two nieces Holly Sekorski and Debbie Marshall, god-son David Pelchat, several cousins, and life-long friends Tom and Marianne Burke, Sal and Maureen Acampora and Dick Pelchat. He was predeceased by a sister Theresa Beaucar. To know Ray, you remember his patience, kindness and good nature even if he called you by the wrong name. He loved watching sports, making memories with "The Gang", playing cards, taking trips down to the casinos, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was affectionately known by most as "Uncle Ray". A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Matthew Church at a time when everyone is able to gather. Memorial donations can be made to: St. Joseph School 335 Center St. Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the Beaucar family. Please visit Ray's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 22, 2020