Raymond L. Lemay, "Ray", 88, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Florence A. Lemay (Schmidt) entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Ray was born September 2, 1931 in Lewiston, Maine, son of the late Adolph Lemay and the late Isabel Gilbert (Pomerleau). A former longtime resident of Bristol, CT, he retired as a Master Mechanic with Pratt and Whitney Aircraft, a division of United Technologies Corporation. Ray loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a member of St. Ann Church and member of Bristol Fish and Game Club. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his Springer Spaniels and was an avid reader.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Flo of Mount Pleasant, SC; son, Raymond R. Lemay (Madonna) of Mount Pleasant, SC; daughter, Donna R. Stevenson (Lemay) (deceased), son-in-law, Bruce Stevenson of Bristol, CT; daughter, Cheryl A. Stiegler (Lemay) of Charlotte, NC, son-in-law, Richard Stiegler (deceased); seven grandchildren: Jillian Lemay Dunnigan (Robert) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Alyssa DeMay (Stevenson) (Anthony) of Bristol, CT, Brendan Lemay (Bela Pina) of Bristol, CT, Sara Stevenson of Middletown, CT, Lauren Stiegler, Catherine Stiegler and Julianne Stiegler, all of Charlotte, NC; three great grandchildren: Theodore DeMay, Lucian Lemay and Ana Dunnigan. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Paul and Ronald Lemay.
A service will be held at a later date in Bristol, CT. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant, SC. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. ALZ.org.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 27, 2020.