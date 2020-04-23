|
Raymond M. Bilosz, 87, of West Hartford, former Terryville, CT and Eastham, MA resident, husband of the late Phyllis (Tucholski) Bilosz passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020 at St. Mary Home, West Hartford. Raymond was born October 29, 1932 in Thomaston, CT, son of the late Frank and Helen (Kloss) Bilosz. He received his associate degree from Mitchell College, New London, CT. Prior to his retirement he was employed as a state auditor for the State of Conn. He was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville. He is survived by his daughters, Lori Monikowski and her husband John of Terryville and Bethany Mann and her husband Dylan of Monson, MA; his grandson, Christopher and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Robert and Walter. A private burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 23, 2020