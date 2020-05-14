|
Regina A. (Bulbach) Klonoski, 93, of Bristol, widow of Edward J. Klonoski, Sr., died on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at home with her son, Richard, by her side. Regina was born on July 13, 1926 in New Britain and was a daughter of the late Teodozy and Stanislawa (Sniecinska) Bulbach. She was raised in New Britain where she graduated from high school in 1944. She attended the Teacher's College of Connecticut in New Britain and embarked on a career as a math teacher, working in Bristol until her retirement. After raising six children, she went on to earn her master's degree from Central Connecticut State University in 1979, despite complications from a stroke. She was hard-working and brilliant - her resilience and toughness are among the many reasons she'll be missed. Regina was also a teacher at home, insisting that her kids understood not just the lessons they learned, but the meaning behind them. She was most proud of her family, especially all her children and grandchildren, who she talked about regularly. She also loved to travel with her husband. Together, they took their children and grandchildren on cross-country road trips in the summer, giving them an opportunity to see more of the world. Regina was also an exceptional dressmaker who often used her skills in service of her family to patch a pair of pants or sew on a button before anyone knew it was missing. Her family was her mission in life and she loved them dearly. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol, where she became active in retirement. Regina is survived by four children: Edward J. Klonoski, Jr. and wife, Laurie of Washington State, Dr. Richard Klonoski, and wife the late Jolanta, of Auburn, ME, Robert Klonoski, and Maryann Wickman and husband, Douglas of Franklin, MA; eight grandchildren: Chris, Jason, Brian, Karina, Caroline, Samantha, Jessica, and Jason; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Regina LaBombard, son, Michael Klonoski, and her four siblings: Stanis Hall, Helen Auffrey, Anna Frisina, and Maryann Bulbach. Due to current restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Church when all may attend. A private burial will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bristol Hospital Home Care and Hospice, PO Box 977, Bristol, CT 06011-0977. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the family. Please visit Regina's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 14, 2020