Richard Alan Jones, 63, of Bristol entered into Eternal Rest on Friday evening, September 11, 2020 at UConn Health Center. He was the beloved husband of Marcie Jones. Born in Bangor, Maine, he lived most of his life in Meriden and Bristol. Besides his wife, he leaves his mother Beverly Cowling, brother Bill Jones and Nancy, sister Vera Veneziano, stepson, Ken Pentalow, and grandson Kyle Kask. Richard was predeceased by his son Lucas, his sister Cheryl, and his father, William Jones. Rick was a disabled American Army Veteran, a member of the PLAV in Bristol, and the DAV. Rick was an avid NASCAR and Boston Red Sox fan. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 12 Noon at the CT State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. Due to Covid-19 facial masks and social distancing is required. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill is assisting the family. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family please visit: www.duksa.net.
Rest In Peace My Love You Suffered Way Too Long OXXXO.