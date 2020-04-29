|
|
Richard "Dick" F. Neill, 77, of Bristol, husband of the late Carol (Sicilia) Neill, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Village Green Nursing Home. Dick was born on November 26, 1942 in Bristol and was the son of the late Frank H. and Yvonne (Goulet) Neill.
Dick was a lifelong Bristol resident. He graduated from Bristol High School and worked at Century Spring until he retired. Dick honorably served in the US Air Force, where he was a Military Dog Handler. He was a member of the Bristol Order of Elks, acting as Treasurer for over 25 years and proudly served with the Older Members of the Boys and Girls Club, participating every year in the annual OM show and was recognized as their Volunteer of the Year in 2014. In 2016, he was awarded the President's Volunteer Service Award by President Obama for his lifetime of volunteerism.
Dick is survived by his son: Kenneth Neill of Bristol; his daughter: Sarah McClure and her husband Steve of Roanoke, Virginia; his two step-sons: Bruce Boucher and his wife Francine of Bristol, Gary Boucher and his wife Marcella of Berlin; his step-daughter: Julia Burne and her husband Nathaniel of Watertown; his sister: Patricia Neill; his thirteen grandchildren; his two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he is predeceased by his sister: Laurine Drapeau.
The family would like to thank the nurses, aides and staff of Village Green and VITAS Hospice for their incredible care over the last 6 months. Due to current health and safety restrictions, a memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dick's name to the Boys & Girls Club, 255 West Street, Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Neill family.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 29, 2020