Richard R. Boutot, 51, of Waterbury, formerly of Bristol, died unexpectedly at home on Thursday (August 27, 2020). Richard was born on November 6, 1968 in Fort Kent, ME and was a son of Anne Marie (Pinette) Boutot of Bristol and the late Gerald Boutot. He was the director of Lending Hands Ministries on Waterbury. In addition to his loving mother, Anne Marie, he is survived by his beloved fiancée, Kimberly Forbes; three beloved sisters: Bernadette Leclair of Chicopee, MA, Dolores and Theresa Boutot of Bristol; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his paternal and maternal grandparents, his father, a sister, Annabelle Leclair, and brothers, David Boutot and Gerald Boutot, Jr. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.