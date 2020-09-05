1/1
Richard R. Boutot
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard R. Boutot, 51, of Waterbury, formerly of Bristol, died unexpectedly at home on Thursday (August 27, 2020). Richard was born on November 6, 1968 in Fort Kent, ME and was a son of Anne Marie (Pinette) Boutot of Bristol and the late Gerald Boutot. He was the director of Lending Hands Ministries on Waterbury. In addition to his loving mother, Anne Marie, he is survived by his beloved fiancée, Kimberly Forbes; three beloved sisters: Bernadette Leclair of Chicopee, MA, Dolores and Theresa Boutot of Bristol; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his paternal and maternal grandparents, his father, a sister, Annabelle Leclair, and brothers, David Boutot and Gerald Boutot, Jr. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Boutot family. Please visit Richard's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved